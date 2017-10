The American Legion Post 8, VFW Post 9196 and the Runnels County Veterans Service Office will be having our 7th annual Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday, November 11th. at 11am. We will have the Ceremony at the Memorial on the Courthouse Square at 10am. We encourage everyone to come. If you want to be in the Parade, just call me. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.