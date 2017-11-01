Ballinger feathers the Eagles

TLCA deferred the opening kickoff to Ballinger which Ethan Sanchez returned 51 yards. On the next play of the game Sanchez would score on the first offensive play from scrimmage with a 31 yard touchdown run and the Bearcats never let up from there, winning 35-6 over TLCA.

After a score on the opening drive Ballinger would get the ball back. On a high sky kickoff the Eagles up man let it the ball hit the ground and the Bearcats Damian Willborn was quick to the ball, recovering it for the Bearcats. Five plays later Xavier Nunez would throw a scoring strike to Jaedan Coy to put the Bearcats up 14-0.

The Bearcats would turn the ball over on their next drive in what was a sloppy offensive game at times. The Bearcat defense would play very well throughout the contest, however, holding the TLCA offense to 123 total offensive yards with five interceptions and zero offensive points.

At halftime the Bearcats would be up 28-0 and substitute heavily in the second half. Ballinger will play at home this week as they host the undefeated and 5th ranked Sonora Broncos. Game time is 7:30PM Friday, November 3rd. It will also be Senior Night for the Bearcats as they play their last home game before traveling to Alpine next week for the regular season ending contest.