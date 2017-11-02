Talpa Talk 11-2-17

Hello To All:

It has been a quiet week out here. The cool weather is a nice break. Had a good freeze and maybe that will put a dent in the mosquito population. Had to turn the gas heaters on to take the chill off the house the next morning. Hope all the rattlers found themselves a place to den up and leave us alone for a while.

One day last week Dale Herring was looking out his front window and noticed a raccoon running across his front yard going around to the back. They are usually nocturnal animals so he went out to see what was going on. The dogs started closing in on the raccoon and he looked like he was going to make a fight of it. Dale retrieved is father’s .22 and got the dogs back far enough to take a shot at the raccoon. Then he called his vet and was advised to put the animal in a cooler and bring it to him. The vet sent the head to Austin and sure enough the results came back positive for rabies.

The dogs had been vaccinated so they should be okay. So, that gives us something else to look out for.

One of Judy’s grandsons, Justin, and a friend drove from Oklahoma to pickup one of the dogs. They took the brown female back with them. Don’t know why they brought a car. The dog got car sick twice, all over the seat and doors. Yuck.

On Monday morning I am to be in San Angelo at one of the Shannon clinics and will have “a procedure” done to my right eye. The doctor will remove some cataracts and insert a lens. I asked him if he could make the right eye brown. Then I would have a green left eye and a brown right eye. Doctors don’t have much of a sense of humor about these things. This will be the “long distance” eye. The left eye was done about a year ago and it is the “near “ eye. He said that the brain will adjust and adapt as to which eye focuses on what distance. I may be in trouble. The doctor also said that it wouldn’t take 10 minutes.

I told him to take his time. He said that I would need several hours to wake up and that I couldn’t drive. So Judy will drive me and we will spend the rest of the day at my son Kelly’s house and also that night. The next morning the doctor wants me to be there at 9:00 am for a follow up. Then back to Talpa but will be restricted to doing not much. Have to tape a cover over the eye and put in two different drops 4 times a day for a week.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob