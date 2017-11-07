Local man fights through severe medical complications

Friends of Toby Virden are sad to report that Toby’s heart is in failure and he has been undergoing major medical battles at Hendrick Hospital since November 1st. Toby was flown by air ambulance to Baylor Medical Center last night where his fight continues. An account is available for Toby at the First National Bank of Ballinger, where any and all donations will be appreciated. Toby has done, and continues to do a great deal for the area, from being the master of ceremonies at stock shows, working with 4-H youth, all types of local events and fund raisers, bringing us our local news and sporting events on KRUN, to serving in a Law Enforcement capacity and working on regional Homeland Security issues, and we want to show our thanks to Toby.