LadyCats defeat Early in season opener

Kinlee Bowman started off the season strong scoring 20 points and also pulling in 10 rebounds and 2 steals in a 58-23 victory over Early on Tuesday.

A 22 point 2nd quarter stretched the lead for the Lady Cats to 33-9 by halftime.

Also helping the effort for Ballinger were Kenzey Sanchez (8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal), Bryla Perkins (8 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals), Guerrero (7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block), Kinley Gray (4 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals), Brenda Martinez (4 points, 1 rebound, 6 steals), Sydney Bowman (3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals), Jessica Castleberry (2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal), and Jadyn Gore (2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal).

Ballinger finished the game with 37 rebounds (19 offensive / 18 defensive), one block and 24 steals.

Significant stats in the game other than the final score are a turnover differential of 41-14; Points off turnovers 39-8; Steals 24-0; 2nd chance points 13-5.

Across the board it was a strong performance by the LadyCats. This Saturday, November 11th at 2:30PM the LadyCats will host Mason. Mason is coming off of a 59-27 drubbing of Brady so this should be a good measuring stick game for the LadyCats as Mason looks to be a strong team as well.