Local Election Results

Runnels County
Total Number of Voters : 793 of 6,647 = 11.93%
Board of Trustees, Place 5 WISD
Brandi Jacob 58 votes 84.06% Winner
Jim Lincycomb 11 votes 15.94%
Board of Directors BMHD
Mike Dankworth 481 votes 33.31% Winner
Bryan Jennings 279 votes 19.32% Winner
Bill Hunter 263 votes 18.21% Winner
Bradly Bundrant 212 votes 14.68%
Joyce Waterfill 209 votes 14.47%
Single Member District #1 BISD
Manuel Galvan 27 votes 64.29% Winner
Chad McDuffee 15 votes 35.71%
Mayor Ballinger
Sam Mallory 331 votes 75.57% Winner
Willie Covington 107 votes 24.43%
Single Member District #1
Jason Gore 65 votes 67.71% Winner
Anita Martinez 31 votes 32.29%
Single Member District #2
Richard (Rick) Morrish 70 votes 39.11% Winner
Rudy Galvan 58 votes 32.40%
Amanda Collom 51 votes 28.49%
City of Ballinger Proposition A
For Prop A 310 votes 68.89% Passed
Against Prop A 140 votes 31.11%