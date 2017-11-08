Texas Country Financial Services - Steve Smith

Local Election Results

    Runnels County

    Total Number of Voters : 793 of 6,647 = 11.93%

     

    Board of Trustees, Place 5 WISD

    Brandi Jacob  58 votes 84.06% Winner

    Jim Lincycomb  11 votes 15.94%

     

    Board of Directors BMHD

    Mike Dankworth 481 votes 33.31% Winner

    Bryan Jennings  279 votes 19.32% Winner

    Bill Hunter  263 votes 18.21% Winner

    Bradly Bundrant  212 votes 14.68%

    Joyce Waterfill 209 votes 14.47%

     

    Single Member District #1 BISD

    Manuel Galvan  27 votes 64.29% Winner

    Chad McDuffee 15 votes 35.71%

     

    Mayor Ballinger

    Sam Mallory 331 votes 75.57% Winner

    Willie Covington 107 votes 24.43%

     

    Single Member District #1

    Jason Gore  65 votes 67.71% Winner

    Anita Martinez  31 votes 32.29%

     

    Single Member District #2

    Richard (Rick) Morrish  70 votes 39.11% Winner

    Rudy Galvan  58 votes 32.40%

    Amanda Collom  51 votes 28.49%

     

    City of Ballinger Proposition A

    For Prop A  310 votes 68.89% Passed

    Against Prop A  140 votes 31.11%

