Ballinger Broadway Company Presents Mary Poppins

The Ballinger Broadway Company is proud to present the fall musical Mary Poppins to the public on November 18 at 7:00pm and November 19 at 3:00pm at the Ballinger High School auditorium. Admission for each performance will be $5.

Concessions will be provided before the show and during intermission. DVDs of each public performance will also be available to preorder at the door. Cost for DVDs will be $15 per performance or $25 for both performances.

We also invite the public to become part of the performance by purchasing magic star wands at the door for $5 a piece. At multiple points throughout the show, we will ask the audience to raise their wands to help Mary Poppins fly through the night sky.

Mary Poppins is being led by senior Jackson Miller in the role of Bert and junior Clarice McKinnon in the role of Mary. Junior Cole Zentner will play the role of George Banks, sophomore Laura Brown will play the role of Winifred Banks, and Jane and Michael Banks will be played by Scarlett Grimes and Monte McKinnon on Saturday and Carter Arrott and Emma Harrison on Sunday. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Bryce Bennett, Briley Clinton, Marina DeHoyos, Allison Ferguson, Shelby Flores, Trevor Gibbs, Ethan Gonzales, TJ Gonzales, Kati King, Shaianne Luna, Wyatt McIntosh, Madison Nash, Caesar Nunez, Jersey Perkins, Kaydence Quiroga, Grace Rutledge, Evan Strube, Ty Turney, and Damian Willborn. Crew for the show includes Sierra Barrow, Sterling Benson, Jon Binder, Aubrie De Los Santos, Emma Duke, Michael Dunn, Nate Gallant, Claudia Garza, Alexis Gonzales, Melodie Gray, Mia Martinez, David McKinnon, Xavier Nunez, Richard Parra, Megan Pierce, and Heather Speckels.

Please come out and support Ballinger Junior High and High School students take on their first completely live-accompanied musical and bring the story of the Banks’ and their “practically perfect” nanny to the Ballinger stage.