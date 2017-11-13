LadyCats handle business against 12th ranked Mason Cowgirls

On Saturday, November 11th LadyCats hosted #12 Mason. Mason was coming off of a 59-27 drubbing of Brady and being State ranked it was expected to be a good measuring stick game for the LadyCats.

In an extremely physical game, maybe best described by Ballinger parent Alisa Plumley as, “Kind of a cross between Kung Fu, boxing and basketball.” Sydney Bowman’s 11 points and 4 for 6 shooting would lead the LadyCats to victory 55-51 over the Cowgirls.

Ballinger would take charge early with a 16-2 1st quarter. The rest of the game would see the LadyCats fending off a furious assault from Mason trying to take the lead. Fouls by Ballinger helped to make the score closer than the game was overall. Mason was 23 for 34 from the line while Ballinger was 16 for 23.

Contributors for Ballinger were Kinlee Bowman (8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal), Bryla Perkins (7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block), Kinley Gray (6 points, 2 rebounds),Brenda Martinez (6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals), Jessica Castleberry (5 points, 3 rebounds), Rosemary Delgado (5 points, 2 rebounds), Kenzey Sanchez (5 points, 1 rebound, 3 steals), and Jadyn Gore (2 points, 1 rebound).

Ballinger finished the game with 40 rebounds (20 offensive / 20 defensive)

four blocks and 12 steals.

Significant stats in the game are a turnover differential of 27-23; 2nd chance points 14-5; rebounds 40-19; Points in Paint 26-6.

Ballinger will be on the road this week. Road trips to Christoval, November 14th, and Menard, November 18th, before returning home against Lake View November 20th.