Ballinger stays close, unable to finish against Alpine

In a 24-20 loss for Ballinger, Alpine scored on the opening play of the game and it had the looks of what might have been a blowout. The Bearcat offense would respond on a 17 play drive that not only gave the Bearcats a 7-6 lead, but seemed to bleed over and give the defense some confidence as well.

Strong defensive stands by both teams would lead to tight 7-6 game in the second quarter. Both teams would score in the second with Alpine having a 12-10 lead after a field goal by Cody Daily with no time in the first half.

Two more scores by Alpine in the second half along with an identical touchdown and impressive 42 yard field goal by Daily would give us a final score of 24-20.

After a failed fourth down try in the red zone of Alpine a strip by Ballinger’s Jayden Rivera would give the Bearcats a second chance with minutes remaining. Again the Bearcats were not able to convert in the end zone on a trick play pass from Jaedan Coy to Edgar Nunez that was inches away from being completed for a touchdown.

Ballinger will be traveling to Brownwood to take on the Cisco Lobos in the Bi-District round of the playoffs on Thursday November 16th at 7PM.