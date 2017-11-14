Talpa Talk 11-15-17

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. A bit cooler and a couple of days of drippy rain that didn’t do much for the rain gauge but it did add moisture to ground. Still can’t mow because the Grass/weed are still too wet and the wheels would make ruts in the yard.

There was some critter digging holes in my yard. I set the trap for several nights with no results. Then we got results. It wasn’t the opossum or the raccoon. It was a skunk. Okay, now what do you do? On days like that I sure miss that old Darr Huckabe.

I have an old shower curtain near by that I could walk up with it spread out and cover the cage. Then what? There is no way I can cover all except the opening and let the skunk out without him spraying me.. The cage was slightly around the corner of the house , so I sneaked up real quiet like. The skunk appeared to be asleep. Taking my trusty .22 with a scope I took careful aim and dispatched him with extreme prejudice. Put him in a plastic bag and deported him. Still getting holes dug in my yard so guess I will set the trap again. I think that I am just lucky so far in not getting “skunked”. You can bet that I will be very careful.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob