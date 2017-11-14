Veteran’s Corner 11-14-17

On behalf of the American Legion Post 8, the VFW Post 9196 and the Runnels County Veterans Service Office and all the veterans of Runnels County, I want to thank the many individuals who made all of our Veteran’s Day activities a success. Martha Gray and Joyce Waterfill helped line up everyone for the Parade. Cade Haddon and Bob Ledbetter ensured we had tables, chairs and electricity at the Courthouse. Diane Laird made sure the Parade stayed on the right course. Pat Crowley made sure no one stopped on the railroad tracks. Jeff at KRUN and Celinda at the Register gave us great publicity. Everyone at St Mary’s Parish worked very hard to feed all of us a fantastic BBQ lunch with deserts that would put Golden Corral to shame. Again, thank you all. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.