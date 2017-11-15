LadyCats continue Comeback Tour

We won’t really know if the LadyCats are fully back to being a program to be reckoned with until February. A 55- 52 victory over Christoval was hard fought, but after starting last season off 0-12 a 3-0 start is feeling really good. Having a win over a top program in Mason has helped feed the fire.

Likewise Christoval was coming off of a big 64-30 win over 4A Lake View before their November 15th game against Ballinger. In another tough win for the LadyCats, they trailed 33-25 at the half, only to come back strong in the final two quarters. Ballinger cemented their lead late in the game, scoring a game-high 27 points in the third quarter on the strength of a 12-0 run.

Kinlee Bowman, in one of her best ever performances for Ballinger, did her best Wonder Woman impersonation. She scored 30 points, including 19 in the pivotal third quarter, while chipping in seven rebounds and three steals.

Kinley Gray also hit double digits with 12 points while Vivian Guerrero (4 points, 3 rebounds), Jadyn Gore (2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block), Bryla Perkins (2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal) and Sydney Bowman (2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals) all pitched in for the win.

Ballinger out rebounded Christoval 33-20 for their third straight game leading their opponent in rebounds.

Christoval was the first opponent on the Bearcats schedule that they faced last season. Previously the Lady Cougars had been victorious 46-39. Ballinger will face Menard November 18th at 12:00PM and then return home to face Lake View November 20th and Garden City November 28th before hosting the Ballinger Classic Tournament the November 30th and December 1st.

Lake View and Garden City are both rematches from a year ago for the LadyCats.