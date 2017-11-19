(October 28, 1931 – November 14, 2017)

Bob Isaac Vancil, 86, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

He was born October 28, 1931, on the family ranch near Hatchel, Texas, to Delbert and Mildred (Herring) Vancil. He moved to Ballinger with his parents in 1937, when he started to school. In high school, he played football and was a member of the band, and graduated from Ballinger High School in 1948. Following high school, he attended The University of Texas at Austin and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. After college, he served two years in the in the U.S. Army Signal Corps where he taught electronics and radar systems. After his army service, he worked for Convair/General Dynamics in Fort Worth as an engineer on the development of the radar systems for the new B58 Hustler bomber, the first jet bomber of the U.S. Air Force capable of Mach 2 flight.

In 1957, Bob moved to San Angelo where he worked for a geophysical instrumentation company designing electrical and electronics equipment for oil exploration. In 1959 Bob moved his family to Ballinger and started a 56 year career operating the family ranch, raising cattle and sheep. In his ranching career he is remembered by friends and family for his industriousness and many innovations in the ranch infrastructure. Bob also participated as an active member of the Ballinger Rodeo Association, Young Farmers, and Ballinger Riding Club.

He was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church and served his church family as Deacon and Education Superintendent.

Bob married Gayle Eubank on July 11, 1953, and they shared 64 wonderful years together. He was a faithful loving husband, a nurturing father, and a helpful caring friend to many. He will be remembered for his unselfish dedication and commitment to his family and friends.

Bob is survived by his wife, Gayle Vancil; two sons: Karl Vancil and wife Laura of Ballinger, and Paul Vancil and wife Delia of Austin;four grandchildren: Leigh Vancil of Abilene, Ashley Landers and husband Chad of Ballinger, Rebecca Hilburn of San Marcos, and Janiece, Charles, and Jeffrey Vancil all of Austin; Survivors also include three great grandchildren: Blake, Kade, and Tate Landers of Ballinger.

Pallbearers will be; Alvin Dunn, Marvin Gearhert, Chuck Kirk, James Kirk, Chad Landers, Glen Pullin, David Talbot, and David Caudle.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, from 6:00-7:00 pm, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held on Friday at 2:00 pm at Hopewell Baptist Church in Crews with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger.

The family request memorials be made to a favorite charity.