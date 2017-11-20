Against Lady Jackets, Ballinger stung by own mistakes

In a 64-31 win for the LadyCats the biggest takeaway, it shouldn’t have been that close.

Ballinger. Leading scorers for the LadyCats were Vivian Guerrero and Bryla Perkins with 14 apiece. Guerrero would also lead the team in rebounds while Jadyn Gore pitched in 5 rebounds for her highest single game total on the year.

Kinley Gray scored 10 points with two 3-point shots in the game while also giving the LadyCats an amazing 8 steals. Kinlee Bowman was not her usual self as she failed to reach double digits in either points (9) or rebounds (3). She did, however, hit the only free throw of the game for Ballinger in a dismal 1 for 10 performance from the line.

The biggest downside of the game for the LadyCats was the discrepancy in fouls. Nineteen times Ballinger fouled their opponent while only being fouled six. The foul differential awarded Menard with so many points that the 31 they scored only included six points from the floor.

Ballinger will be hosting Lake View November 20th and Garden City November 28th before also hosting the Ballinger Classic November 30th and December 1st.