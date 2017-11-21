LadyCats dominant against Lake View

Ballinger walked into their Monday tilt against Lake View undefeated and it was clear within the opening minutes they would leave that way. a 21-5 opening quarter would lead to a 78-19 victory for the LadyCats.

Kinlee Bowman had a game high 14 points while Kenzey Sanchez theres in 10. Vivian Guerrero contributed 9 rebounds while Sydney Bowman had a game high 5 assists. Kinlee was edged close to a triple double with 7 rebounds and 7 steals to go along with her 14 points.

Ballinger will enjoy a week off before returning home against Garden City November 28th and hosting the Ballinger Classic November 30th and December 1st.