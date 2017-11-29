THCA Awards Two Ballinger Healthcare Team Members

Ballinger Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Team Members Receive Awards

Dee Ann Luna Named Nurse of the Year & Tabitha Perez Named Nurse Aide of the Year

Ballinger, Texas, Nov. 27, 2017

The Texas Health Care Association named Dee Ann Luna, LVN, MDSC Nurse of the Year.

Dee Ann joined Diversicare in 2007 as a dietary aide. She was taking classes to become a certified nursing aide at the time. After becoming a CNA, Dee Ann took classes at Ranger College to become an LVN. She’s been doing MDSs the past five years and is currently enrolled in nursing school, on her way to becoming an RN.

Dee Ann is married with three children. She’s lived in Ballinger her entire life. Dee Ann is a member of the American Red Angus Association. She and her husband also own a construction business.

Tabitha Perez, CNA received the THCA Nurse Aide of the Year for Region 2.

Tabitha’s been a team member at Ballinger for more than five years, and a Certified Nurse Aide for 17 years. She is very dedicated to the patients she serves and is an advocate for their care. Her approach to care can best be described as “arms wide open.”

Tabitha has lived in Ballinger for 15 years. She is a proud mother of four children.

Ballinger Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center provides short and long term care and rehabilitation services to more than 100 patients and residents.

