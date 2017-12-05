Ballinger Classic provides plenty of excitement

Last week Ballinger hosted its annual three day basketball tournament which saw many top teams from around the area compete.

Ballinger’s Lady Cats opened the tournament pool play with a surprising loss to Winters, but they were able to rebound with a victory over Lake View and a thrilling 36-35 victory over Merkel to give them a tie-breaking edge over Winters to place them in the winners bracket. Ballinger was unable to overcome Abilene Cooper int he waining moments of their first bracket game, setting them up for a 3rd place game rematch against Merkel. The second game between the two would be in Merkel’s favor as the Lady Cats finished the tournament 2-3. All is not bad news for the Lady Cats as the tournament champ Christoval already has a loss to the Lady Cats this season.

The Ballinger Bearcats Junior Varsity also had an impressive tournament. With a 50-19 victory over Junction JV and a 45-24 victory over TLCA the Bearcats were able to make it to the championship game. Unfortunately the Bearcat JV fell to Wall in the championship game, taking 2nd place.

For the Ballinger teams the most impressive showing came from the Ballinger Bearcat Varsity. Ballinger stormed through pool play with a 64-28 victory over Lake View, a 65-40 win over Coleman and a 68-33 victory over Christoval, averaging a 32 point victory margin over the course of pool play. The Bearcats made it interesting against Abilene High with a 68-65 double overtime victory over the Eagles. Once again the Bearcats were back to their dominating ways in the tournament championship game against Brady, winning 71-47.

Ballinger will move on from their tournament victory with momentum. Both the girls and boys Varsity squads are scheduled to participate in the Coleman Tournament December 7-9.