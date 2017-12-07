John Eoff

John Dexter Eoff passed away on November 16, 2017, in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in Dallas, Texas, April 30, 1932, to Dr. James Dexter Eoff and Robbie D (Jones) Eoff.

He graduated from Ballinger High School in 1950. Soon after graduating from Abilene Christian University in 1954, he and Diana Gay Hess, of Garland, Texas, were married. After having lived in Abilene, Snyder and Stamford, they spent a period serving as house parents at Medina Children’s Home at Medina, Texas. They then located in Kerrville, where he built their house. He found his earthly calling through doing that construction and became a professional builder. He was an astute student of the Word of God.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, James Dexter Eoff, Jr., brother-in-law, Jerome Wesley Campbell, Sr., and a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Britt Eoff. Survivors, besides his wife of sixty three years, are six children: sons, Jim and wife Judy, of Bandera, Texas; Benjamin Dexter and wife Kim of Farmington, Arkansas; Jonathan Samuel of Kerrville, and daughters, Linann Eoff, Peggy Sue Hindman and Carol Middleton, all of Kerrville; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Bobbie Marie (Eoff) Campbell of Ballinger, and Jerry Len Eoff and wife Shirley (Fry), of Alpine, Texas.