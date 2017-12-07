Stuff Santa’s Sleighs

Stuff the Sleigh! During the month of December FCCLA students will be collecting new and gently used books for the students at Ballinger Elementary. Picture books, chapter books, graphic novels, and classics will be accepted. The goal of this project is to introduce students to new books and encourage them to read by making variety of books available to them.To share your favorite book with a student, drop it into one of the sleighs located at First National Bank, the Carnegie Library, First Community Federal Credit Union, and the High School.