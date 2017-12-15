Bearcub Band Members Make JH All-Region Band

The Ballinger Band demonstrated excellence once again with thirteen junior high band members making the All-Region Band. Out of twenty schools at the December 2 audition, Ballinger had the second most students making this prestigious group. Sonora had the most with fifteen students.

A panel of three judges made selections based on performances of scales and two etudes.

The 95-piece JH All-Region Band will perform for community, friends, and family at 5:00 PM, January 27, hosted at the Ballinger HS Auditorium. Admission is free.

Top Row: Conner Gray (1st Bari Sax), Javion Zavala (6th Trumpet), Monte McKinnon (5th Trumpet), Aiden Knight (5th Tuba), Jayden Fuentes (3rd Percussion), Haven Harper (7th Flute), Landyn McIntyre (4th Trombone)

Bottom Row: Damian Ornelaz (3rd Trombone), Grace Hoelscher (8th Clarinet), Scarlett Grimes (9th Flute), Graycen Dennis (2nd French Horn), Alex Monzano (3rd Trumpet)

Not pictured: Seth Boggess (1st Tenor Sax)