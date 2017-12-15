Floyd Bernard Frerich

(April 22, 1928 – December 12, 2017)

Floyd “Smiley” Bernard Frerich, 89, of San Angelo, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo. He was born April 22, 1928 to Ben and Katie (Glass) Frerich in Rowena, Tx. Raised on a farm just south of town, Floyd had to help with all the chores before and after school. One year he pulled 22 bales of cotton by himself. He graduated from St. Joseph high school in 1946 and tried 2 years of farming on his own. He married his sweetheart, Dorothy “Dottie” Lange, on March 27, 1951 in San Angelo and was inducted in the Army in August of that year. He spent 18 months as a cook during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged Floyd worked with a seismograph crew for a couple of years. He later moved to San Angelo and went to work as a route salesman for DeCoty Coffee for 32 years and Catholic Life Insurance for over 50 years. Floyd led a life of service to his church, his country, and his community. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Cathedral then Holy Angels Catholic Church in San Angelo and was a Knights of Columbus 4th degree Knight, past Grand Knight, and oversaw the building of the new KC Hall. Floyd met some sweet ladies known as the Carmelite Nuns and has spent years of time and money to help with their church and monastery near Christoval. He and Dottie served as Co-Chairmen of Sacred Heart Cathedral Fall Festival for 19 yrs. He was one of the founding members of the West Texas ReHab “Silver Spur Ball”, active member of Western Dance Club, and Wall’s Polka Dance Club. He is survived by his wife Dottie; his children Lou Ann Multer (Mark), Kevin Frerich (Kathy), Cindy Willmann (David), Mary Ellen Lewis (Don), June Looka (Howard), Mark Frerich (Jean), Lisa Franklin (Mike), Becky Cockrell (Wayne “Flash”), and grandchildren Richard Multer (Sabrina), Lindsey Jones (Nathan), Robert Multer (Katie), Jennifer Williams (Craig), Brandi Bailey (Matt), John David Willmann, Becca Williams (Toby), Brandon Leggett (Laurie), Blake Leggett (Sarah), Bryce Leggett (Kirsten), Briley Leggett, Katharine Brundrett (Chris), John Lewis, Mary Claire Lewis, Jordan Sefcik (Justin), Nicole Klein (Dustin), Cody Looka, Mathew Looka, Bayleigh Miller (Ryan), Mackenzie Frerich, Ben Pollard, Samantha Warick (Sawyer), Alexis Kleman (Bryant), Sarah Theriot, Lacy Franklin, Christy Cockrell, Kelcey Cockrell, Charlee Cockrell; and 21 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Lorraine Piwonka, and brothers, Leon Frerich, Hubert Frerich, and Monroe Frerich. Rosary will be recited at 7:30 pm, Friday, December 15 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in San Angelo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 am on Saturday, December 16 at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Fr. Charles Greenwell officiating. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Carmelite Lady of Grace, CR 339, Christoval, TX 76935, Angelo Catholic School, West Texas Rehabilitation, or a favorite charity.