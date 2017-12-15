(June 15, 1947 – December 10, 2017)

Twila Dee Gurley, 70, of San Angelo, Texas passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017 in San Angelo. She was born June 15, 1947 in Ballinger, Texas to George and Florene (Robbins) Gurley. After high school, she spent most of her working life as a self-employed hairdresser. She had recently moved from Bandera, TX to San Angelo, to be close to her son and daughter-in-law. Twila is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Ginger Davis Lee. She is survived by her son, Kendall Thompson and wife, Susan of San Angelo; her Yorkshire Terrier and special companion, “Baby Boy”; a sister, Kay Rieken and husband, Jimmy of Ballinger, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday from 6:00-7:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger with Mike Andress officiating.