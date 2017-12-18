Mary Ann Holtman

(September 4, 1927 – December 17, 2017)

Our loving and caring Mother, 90, a lifelong resident of Olfen and Rowena, passed away Sunday December 17, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ann was born September 4, 1927 to Theo and Emma (Hoelscher) Halfmann. She was married to her grade school sweetheart, Wilfred Bernard Holtman, on October 28, 1946 for 68 years. Side by side they made their first home in Olfen, TX and started their career in farming. Mary Ann helped Wilfred in the fields and always had a meal ready for her family. Mary Ann took pride in being an active member of St. Boniface Church in Olfen where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Christian Mothers Society, and participated in many activities. With her precious friends, Mary Ann made numerous quilts including 21 for fund raisers for the Rowena Volunteer Fire Department. With family and friends, she enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, going on vacations, and watching grandkids at stock shows and sporting events. Her latest hobby was making and giving beautiful bracelets to family and friends. In 1976 Mary Ann and Wilfred retired to Rowena where she was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters, and St. Ann’s Altar Society and arranged flowers for the weekend services. Mary Ann was preceded in death by Wilfred, the love of her life, on September 11, 2015 She will be greatly missed by her family, which she felt was her greatest accomplishment in her life. She is also preceded by her parents; a son, John Peter; son-in-law, Tommy Hipp; parents-in-law, Ben and Annie (Kahlig) Holtman; brother-in-law, Ray Holtman; sisters, Ruby Dell Pelzel and husband, Wilburn and Dorothy Gerngross and husband, Ralph; and brother, Victor Halfmann Mary Ann is survived by her son Danny Holtman & wife Jeanie of San Angelo, her daughters, Barbara Hipp of Katy, Janice Johnson and husband, Chester, of LaGrange, and Debbie Farris and husband, Randy, of San Angelo. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren – Curtis Holtman, Christie Slaton, Traci Seely, Tonya Bronikowski, Stephanie Braden, Roxanne Johnson, Lance Farris and Landon Farris; and 14 great grandchildren. Her brother Werner Halfmann and wife, Kay, sister Jeanie Looka and husband Charles, and and sister-in-law Jane Holtman, also survive. Rosary will be recited Tuesday at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rowena and Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Fr. Ariel Lagunilla officiating and Alan Pelzel assisting. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Olfen. In addition to Masss, memorials can be made to St. Boniface Cemetery, 1118 CR 234, Rowena 76875; or St. Joseph Building Fund, 506 Edwards, Rowena 76865 A very special thank you to all the staff of Brookdale South for the excellent care for the last 5 years, Dr. Viki Forlano Halfmann, and Kindred Hospice.