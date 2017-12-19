Ballinger basketball tops Jim Ned

In a back and forth affair for the two teams Ballinger would eventually top the Indians 60-58.

Ballinger started off strong in the 1st quarter with holding a 10-3 lead, but a strong run by Jim Ned would end the quarter at 13-10. Ballinger would tighten their defense in the 2nd, holding the Indians to nine points for a halftime lead of 25-22. The 3rd quarter was full of action for both teams as Jim Ned would retake the lead on the strength of a 26-18 quarter. Jim Ned would take a five point 48-43 lead into the 4th quarter when again the Bearcats would play lights out on defense. The Bearcats took the lead and the win on the last score of the game to win 60-58.

Chance Parker led the Bearcats in scoring with 19 and also recorded a double-double with 12 total rebounds, including seven on the offensive end. Xavier Nunez pitched in 15 points of his own with six assists and four steals. Marcus Toliver had one of his best games of the season where he was perfect from the field going 5 for 5 and contributing 10 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Ballinger will be heading east for the DFBA Saints Classic Tournament next week, December 27-29, for their last game action of the year. January 2nd they will return home to host Abilene Christian High School.