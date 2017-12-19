Lady Cats win Versus Abilene Cooper

The Ballinger Lady Cats were victorious over Abilene Cooper 53-49 on Friday largely due to the play of three players. Kinlee Bowman, Bryla Perkins and Kenzey Sanchez put up 14, 10 and 11 points respectively.

At halftime the score was even 28-28, and remained tied 40-40 at the end of the third. The difference in the game was made in the 4th quarter and Cooper looked like they would take the game early in the 4th, scoring the first five points. Ballinger battled back finally getting the game tied at 49 where they would then score the next four points to win the game.

On the defensive end Kinlee grabbed nine rebounds and Bryla would grab eight.

The Lady Cats will return to action over the holidays when they take part in the Eula Christmas Tournament December 28-30. They will return to regular play on January 5th at Sonora as they look to start district off strong. The Lady Cat’s only district losses last season were against the Wall Lady Hawks and is a trend the Lady Cats look forward to breaking this season.