Leta Jolene Kilpatrick McBurney, 69, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Monday, December 18, 2017 at her residence. Jolene was born February 22, 1949 in Abilene, Texas to Everett Kilpatrick and Goldia (Jones) Kilpatrick. Jolene and her family moved to Ballinger when she was a child. She attended Ballinger ISD from elementary to graduation. Bearcat Nation. On July 22, 1967, Jolene married Lyle McBurney of Kingman, Kansas. This was the beginning of a USAF career with her new husband that spanned 26 years. They lived at Hickman AFB, Hawaii, Grissom AFB, Indiana, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma City, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, and Dyess AFB, TX. Jolene was employed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a Human Resources Specialist for the employees. She retired from this position in 2008 and moved to Ballinger where a new career was waiting for her. She became a substitute teacher for Ballinger ISD from 2008 to 2017. Elementary classes were her favorite and the students had special names for Jolene, such as, Miss JoJo, Jojo, and J. Jolene was elected to the Ballinger City Council in 2010 and served the city until 2016. She was coordinator for West Texas Harley Owners Group 1st show in Abilene, Texas. She was a Ballinger Chamber of Commerce Red Coat and the editor of the West Texas Harley Owners Group newsletter. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where she was the Sunday School teacher for Pre-K thru 1st grade. She was lovingly known as Jojo by the children. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; her father, Everett Kilpatrick; her brother, James Kilpatrick; and her very special friend of 17 years, John David Holt. Jolene is survived by her children, Paul and Melody McBurney, James McBurney and special friend, Bridgett Grabarczyk-Spangler, Jodi Ward and special friend, Alan Norris, and Tyler McBurney and special friend, Victoria Aviles; 16 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; her mother, Goldia; sisters, Louise Sumners and husband, Ronny and Robin Burgess and husband, Jonathan; her aunt, JoEsther Jones; and the extended Holt family, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday from 6:00-7:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held on Thursday at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church in Ballinger with Jonathan Burgess officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Abilene at 2:00 pm. Special thanks to Dr. Bundrant and Hospice of Ballinger. The family request that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church Children’s Fund or a favorite charity.