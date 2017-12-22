Ballinger basketball collars the Bulldogs

Ballinger has continued their strong start to the basketball season and after a 57-40 win over Clyde they now sport a 12-2 record with their only losses coming against 4A San Angelo Lake View and 2A #17 Albany.

Against Clyde Ballinger started out strong in the 1st quarter and never let off the gas. At the end of the 1st Ballinger held an 11-1 lead and continued to separate 29-17 at the half and 49-31 at the end of the 3rd.

Since coming back from a late season football injury, Xavier Nunez has provided the Bearcats with the consistent second scoring threat that Ballinger had been lacking early in the season. Chance Parker has been a consistent threat for the Bearcats, but with someone that Bearcat Coach Jamaal Anene can count on to put points on the board, it makes Ballinger even more dangerous.

Nunez was the Player of the Game for the Bearcats as he scored 13 points with 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals. Also contributing for Ballinger was Chance Parker with 12 points and 5 steals, Marques Belk with 6 points, 7 rebounds and Marcus Toliver with 9 rebounds.