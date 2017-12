(March 25, 1947 – December 21, 2017)

Carlos Aguirre Martinez, 70, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; and children, Elsa Pena, Thomas Martinez, and Jon Martinez. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 6:00-7:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home Chapel.