Max’s Page “FALLING LEAVES”

I stood in the front yard this morning. I knew it would be the

one morning of the year unlike any other. It came later than usual this

year.

The hard freeze took its time in coming. Usually this day happens by

mid-November. It is about a month late. The trees had been dressed in the

autumn colors

for a longer than usual time this year. We have enjoyed many days when

our bright sun illuminated the golden colors of the pecan trees. Each

year when the hard

freeze comes and frost forms on the autumn leaves, sometimes without even

the rustling of a breeze, the warmth of the sun brings down the leaves in

large numbers.

It was quiet on the street for a few moments as I stood and listened to

the sound of leaves as they fell to the ground. I wonder what it would

sound like if I

were standing in a pecan orchard when this day came. This has always been

that day when the real sign of winter comes to begin its course of time.

I recall the words of God in response to Noah’s sacrifice following

their salvation from the flood waters: “As long as the earth endures,

seedtime and harvest,

cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, will never cease.” Gen.

8:22 So, on this day the leaves that have provided cooling shade from the

heat of summer

now fall to the ground and the barren trees tell us that winter has come.

The Psalmist has declared this of God, the Creator of all: “It was You

who set all the boundaries

of the earth, You made both summer and winter.” Psalms 74:17

Before we run the lawn mower or grab a rake, before a car drives down

the street or neighborhood kids play football in the yard; the leaves

that have both shaded

our heads and given us beauty in their color now cover the ground. I have

heard once again the soft sounds of God’s amazing nature. I have watched

nature take its course.

It tells me that the Maker of this earth shares its beauty for us to see

Him.

Max Pratt

P.S. Does nature speak to you about the God who made you?