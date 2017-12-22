(July 5, 1924-December 11, 2017)

Ruth Kee Moreland, 93, of Plano TX, formerly Ballinger, TX died Monday, December 11, 2017, after a brief illness.

Visitation will be Friday, December 15, 1:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, Ballinger, TX and with a graveside service to follow at 3:00 pm at Old Runnels Cemetery with Dr. Marty Akins officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.

Ruth was born on July 5, 1924 in Reynoldsville, IL to Oscar and Bernice Rogers. Ruth grew up in Jackson, MO on a farm. She moved to Dallas, TX when she was 18 and worked in Oak Cliff, TX for an aviation company on the line as “Rosie the Riveter” assembling aircraft. While working in Oak Cliff, she met Ralph Kee. Ruth and Ralph were married for 41 years until his death in 1984. They enjoyed traveling the country in their airstream trailer and spending time with their grandkids.

She married Dawson Moreland in 1988 and they were married for 27 years until his death in 2014. Ruth and Dawson loved playing chicken foot, poking around in antique stores, and going to their church.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Marion Rogers, Bob Rogers, Lawrence Rogers, Edith Berkley, husband Ralph Kee (41 years) and husband Dawson Moreland (27 years).

Surviving children are Sherry Rains and husband Darrell, Austin TX, David Kee and wife Jeanne, Richardson, TX.

Surviving grandchildren are Laura Johnson and husband Brian, Julie Prater and husband, Jay, Reagan Rains and wife Jessica, Susan Kee and fiancé Justin Rausch, and David Kee and wife Laura.

Surviving great-grandchildren are Zachary Johnson, Ainsley and Judson Prater, Lucinda and Archie Rains, Isla Kee.

Memorials may be given to the Senior Citizen Center in Ballinger, TX or the Carnegie Library, Ballinger, TX.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:

www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com