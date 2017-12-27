(May 28, 1971 – December 22, 2017)

German Rangel, 46, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at Kindred and Southwest in Ft. Worth, Texas. He was born May 28, 1971 to Modesto and Emilia Rangel in Mexico. While living in Florida, German worked as a roofer, for Mid-County Roofing, for thirty years. He will be remembered as a hard-worker. He had an incredibly good heart and was kind to everyone he met. He is preceded in death by his father, Modesto; a brother, Gabriel Rangel; grandparents, Pedro and Lucia Rangel, Jose and Maria Teresa Cardon. German is survived by his sons, Alexander Rangel and German Rangel; his mother, Emilia; his sisters, Carolina Lara, Yolanda Lara, and Patricia Mundo; and his brothers, Modesto Rangel and Martin Rangel. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a dear friend Frances Reed. Services will be held on Saturday at 4:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. Burial will follow at the Latin American Cemetery.