Talpa Talk 1-04-18

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Except for the part where I was coughing my head off. Lots of hot tea with lemon and honey and I am about to make it now.

We went to neighbor Cross Anderson’s first birthday party.

There was a good gathering of parents and kids at the Valera Baptist church to make it an event. Cross got his own cake and he knew what to do, dive in head first and all the way to the ears. Everyone had a good time.

Christmas has come and gone. What I missed is Darr’s Christmas moose. Traditions die hard. But we did get a replacement, nearly. Esley put up two wire frame deer that have lights to make the outline. Then he parked his truck right in front of the deer and no one could see them. One of them is down…not sure if it fell or Esley ran over it. He won’t say.

One day Judy and I drove to Haskell TX to meet her daughter from OK to exchange gifts. We were supposed to meet in Seymour but we were running late so they drove on in to meet us. Got together at a Stripes and had lunch and just had us a Christmas party right there. It wasn’t crowded or anything so it was okay.

Now that we have the 18º weather you will recall asking for cooler weather last August. Well, here it is. Enjoy it and next summer you might not ask for quite as much.

A Merry Christmas to all and a Happy New Year and may the coming year be the best one ever for you.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob