(December 22, 1944 – December 31, 2017)

Jack Leonard Hagan, 73, of Miles, Texas passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017 at his residence. He was born December 22, 1944 to Lois and Rose (Lindle) Hagan in Abilene, Texas. He served his country honorably as a member of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Jack was retired after many years as a general laborer. Jack is preceded in death by his parents; a brother Edward Hagan; and a sister Theresa Corcoran. He is survived by his sisters, Edna Knabe and husband, Herbert of Munster, TX, Cecelia Bayer and husband, Joe of Sherman, TX, and Lula Warren of California; a brother, James B. Hagan and wife, Joan of Huntsville, Alabama; a sister-in-law, Adele Hagan of New Mexico; and 18 nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday at the Miles Cemetery.