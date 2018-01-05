Jeff D. Zertuche

(September 5, 1934 – December 28, 2017)

Jeff Dominguez Zertuche, age 83, a lifelong resident of Ballinger, Texas passed away at Ballinger Memorial Hospital on Thursday, December 28, 2017.

Jeff was born on September 5, 1934 in Ballinger to Jesus and Guadalupe (Dominguez) Zertuche.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Johnny; his grandson, Ryan Nagel; his sister Annie Reyes; his brothers, Chota and Manuel.

Jeff is survived by his son, Ricky of Ballinger; daughters, Lydia Chavez and husband Jesse of Wichita Falls, Brenda Jones and husband Blaine of Georgetown, Monique Nagel and husband Shawn of Victoria, and Rosemary Charleston of Big Springs. As well as his brother Oscar Zertuche and wife Martha of Ballinger. He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren and eight great grand-children.

Rosary will be held on Sunday at 6:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. Funeral Service will be held at the Lange Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, January the 1st at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at the Latin American Cemetery.