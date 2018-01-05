(November 26, 1954 – January 1, 2018)

Renee May Walker, 63, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Monday, January 1, 2018 at Ballinger Memorial Hospital. She was born November 26,1954 to Earl and Juliette Swink in Canton, Ohio. She received her Associates Degree and began a career as a paralegal, working for Hanes and Boone for many years. On April 3, 2004 she married Howard Andrew Walker in Irving, Texas. Renee was active member of the Grace Fellowship Church in Ballinger. She suffered from multiple sclerosis which lead to her interest and dedication to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Renee is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband Andy of Ballinger; her son, Alan Christy of Irving, TX; her mother, Juliette; and sisters, Erline Clason and husband Gary of Simi Valley, CA and Heather Emirick of Irving, TX. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday at Bear Creek Cemetery in Euless, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan’s Purse @ samaritanspurse.org.