(July 31, 1933 – December 28, 2017)

Reni Marrene Richardson, age 84, passed away at Ballinger Memorial Hospital on Thursday, December 28, 2017.

Marrene was born on July 31, 1933 in San Saba, Tx to George and Voline (Thorton) Ford.

Marrene attened Baylor university and achieved her Bachelors. She worked for Ballinger Memorial Hospital and North Runnels Hospital as a lab technician in the radiology department. She married Eugene Richardson, and was a member of the 7th Street Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Voline; her husband Eugene Richardson; her daughter Rene Sloan; and her sister Kay Cook.

Marrene is survived by her daughter, Angela Johnson and her husband Michael of San Angelo; grandson Brian Wheeler and his wife Penny of San Angelo; granddaughter Michele Johnson of San Angelo; and great grandchildren, Bridget Wheeler, Brian Wheeler, Ayden Fetzner, and Landon Kingserry all of San Angelo.

A graveside service for Marrene will be held on Saturday, January 6th at 2:00 pm at Evergreen Cemetery.