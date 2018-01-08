Bearcats split games in return from break

On January 2nd the Bearcats hosted Abilene Christian and a slow 1st half for the Bearcats would doom Ballinger with the loss 58-54. On January 5th Ballinger would avenge one of their earlier season losses against the Lake View Chiefs 62-41.

Against the Abilene Christian Panthers Chance Parker would pace the scoring with a game high 24 points while also grabbing a game high 12 rebounds. Xavier Nunez was second on the team in scoring with 12 points with Marcus Toliver grabbing 11 boards.

In a rematch with the Lake View Chiefs Chance Parker and Xavier Nunez again shouldered the majority of the scoring load with 25 and 11 points scored. Edgar Nunez would just miss double digits with 9 points scored.

Ballinger would start their game against Lake View with a strong 18-5 1st quarter before being reigned in by the Chiefs. Any hope Lake View had to win would be obliterated by a strong 4th quarter by the Bearcats in which they were outscored 23-10.

Ballinger hosts Coahoma January 9th and they will then travel to Wall to open district play January 12th.