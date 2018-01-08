Texas Country Financial Services - Steve Smith

LadyCats start district play in impressive fashion

Jan 8, 2018

    Ballinger traveled to Sonora on Friday January 5th and walked out with an impressive 59-21 win over the Lady Broncos.

    Ballinger was up 25-12 at halftime, but most impressive was the run the LadyCats went on in the 3rd quarter. at one point 29-15 the LadyCats would score 14 straight to end the 3rd 43-15. Another impressive 4th quarter score of 16-6 would give us our final of 59-21.

    Kinlee Bowman was dominant in the contest with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks. Lauren Landers contributed 8 points with two 3-point shots. Kinley Gray filled the stat sheet with 7 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

    Ballinger was dominant on the glass almost doubling Sonora in rebounds 48-25. Points in the paint was 38-6 in favor of the LadyCats along with a 10-24 turnover margin and 25-5 points off turnover differential.

    Ballinger will take on Reagan County January 9th before attempting to avenge their only two district losses of last season January 12th at Wall.

