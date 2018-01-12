Veteran’s Corner 1-11-18

The Veterans Land Board operates 8 State Veterans Homes in Texas, located at Amarillo, Big Spring, El Paso, Tyler, Bonham, McAllen, Temple and Floresville. VLB Texas State Veterans Homes are a benefit meant to provide exclusive, first-class, long-term care at an affordable price exclusively for Texas Veterans, their spouses and Gold Star Parents. The homes affordability comes from the establishing legislation which allows veteran residents to combine private, federal and/or Medicare or Medicaid to cover daily costs. Texas State Veterans Homes are not a free benefit: the resident and/or their responsible party must make payment arrangements for care in a Texas State Veterans Home. Daily room rates include room, board, medication and skilled nursing care, as well as amenities and activities. Specialized Memory Support care is an additional cost. The following rates will be effective March 1, 2016: The VLB rate for a basic semi-private or private room at any Texas State Veterans Home, excluding Tyler, is $143.00 and $192.00 per day, respectively. The private pay rate for Tyler is $234.00. For every eligible veteran, the federal Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will cover the lesser of the VLB actual per diem for each day the veteran is in the home; or the basic per diem rate. (The basic rate is $103.61, in accordance with 38 U.S.C. 1741(c).) The VLB standard per diem (for billing purposes only) is a minimum of $90 per day. Specialized Memory Support care requires an additional $12.00 to $14.00 per day. For more information contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.

Sandra G. Van Zant

Veterans County Service Officer