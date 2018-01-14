(July 7, 1934 – January 13, 2018)

Irene Theresa Mokry, 83, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Central Texas Nursing and Rehab in Ballinger. She was born on July 7, 1934, to V.J. and Annie (Dobias) Mokry in Granger, Texas. Irene was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger. She was a faithful member of the St. Mary Altar Society, and the Catholic Daughters of Texas. Irene is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond and Wesley Mokry. She is survived by sisters, Alice Quicksall, Mary Ann Pearson, Helen McGinnis, Angeline Lockwood, and Rose Mueller; and brother, John Mokry . Rosary will be held at Sunday January, 14, 2018 6:00 P.M. at Lange Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday January 15, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, in Rowena.