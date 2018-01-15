Lady Cats battle Wall for district lead

The Ballinger Lady Cats will opened district with big wins over Sonora 59-21 and Reagan County 57-13. Playing the #5 Wall Lady Hawks proved a much bigger task as Ballinger fell 34-26.

In a low scoring defensive affair the third quarter was the turning point of the game after a 2-2 first quarter and an 8-6 second quarter the Lady Cats help the lead going into the half. Wall doubled up the Lady Cats 16-8 in the third to take a six point lead. Ballinger would not be able to close the gap after that. In the low scoring affair Brenda Martinez was the leading scorer with 9 points and Kinlee Bowman led the Lady Cats in rebounds with 7.

Ballinger travels to TLCA on January 16th before returning home to host Grape Creek January 19 and Reagan County January 26. The Bearcats will return to the road January 30 at Wall in a game that will should decide the district champion.