Talpa Talk 1-17-18

Hello To All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Judy is about over her cold.

My grandson in Angelo, Matt, has the flu. The receptionist at the clinic said that the waiting room has been filled to capacity for several weeks now. What ever it was that bit my right foot has gone away. Now we seem to have bright sunny days, cold, gets windy later in the day.

I was scheduled to go to Dallas for a couple of Dr. appointments. The national weather service was predicting falling sleet that would freeze all bridges and overpasses, snow to make the rest of the driving very slippery. So, I called and cancelled my appointments. Then the bad weather didn’t snow up. They had high winds but no precept. Now I get to try and get those same two doctors to schedule me on one day or consecutive days.

If you can’t depend on the National Weather service, who can you believe? Even the Accuweather on my cell phone was predicting a bad event . Should I have taken a chance and driven 5 hours to find my self in a blizzard and even if I made it in, couldn’t get back out? I decided to not risk the truck or my life and reschedule for a better day.

So, on Thursday afternoon we had snow in Talpa. So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob