Ballinger continues to rise

Avenging a third place finish to TLCA in district last season, Ballinger traveled to San Angelo and took care of business in a 76-51 victory

Offensively Chance Parker scored a team high 21 points for Ballinger with Xavier Nunez(16), Edgar Nunez(11), Deandre Manley(10) and Marcus Toliver(10) contributing big points for Ballinger as well.

TLCA held the lead over Ballinger at the end of the 1st quarter 15-11, but a 23-5 2nd quarter by the Bearcats would not only be enough to retake the lead, but it would prove to be more than enough to put away the Eagles. A 14 point spread at halftime would be as close as the game would get in route to a 25 point victory.

Ballinger will host Grape Creek January 19th, Sonora January 23rd and Reagan County January 26th before hitting the road at Wall January 30th in the game that should determine the district champion.