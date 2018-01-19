Paint Rock Cheerleader goes to London, England

Paint Rock ISD junior, Ashley Orozco, has been cheering at Paint Rock High School for three years. In July 2017, Ashley Orozco and her cheer squad attended the Texas A&M Cheer Camp where Ashley had the opportunity to try out for the All-American Cheer Squad. Ashley not only made the All-American Cheer Squad, but she also won an eight-day trip to London, England, to march in the 2018 New Year’s Day Parade. For five months Ashley has worked continuously to raise the funds needed for her to attend this once in a lifetime trip. Since then, Ashley and two other girls from the Paint Rock Varsity Squad have been selected to go spend a week in Hawaii for a special skills building cheerleading camp this coming June.