TLCA steamrolled by LadyCats

Almost halfway through the district schedule and one thing is for sure, outside of Wall there does not seem to be much competition. The LadyCats further proved this point in a 58-6 demolishing of TLCA Tuesday January 16th.

One good thing about the ease of district play for Ballinger is that players coming off the bench are able to get significant playing time for Ballinger which could be a very important factor come playoff time when the competition level should start to tighten. For now it is continuing to look like a two team race within the district.

Against TLCA the LadyCats did not even have their best night offensively. Kinlee Bowman, Ballinger’s leading scorer on the season, was held to her third straight game without reaching double digits scoring. Vivian Guerrero, whose defensive presence is usually the key for Ballinger, picked up the slack and with 12 points she had her third double digit scoring outing of the season.

As a team Ballinger out rebounded TLCA 42-25. Defensively they held the Lady Eagles to 7% shooting from the field on 2-27 shooting and scored 42 of their 58 points within the paint, absolutely bullying TLCA.

Ballinger will host Grape Creek January 19th, Sonora January 23rd and Reagan County January 26th before hitting the road at Wall January 30th in the game that should determine the district champion.