Ballinger again dominates at home

The Bearcats were victorious against the Grape Creek Eagles 87-32 Friday in one of their more dominating games of the season.

Ballinger didn’t exactly struggle in the first half of the game, up 36-20 at halftime, but they blew the doors off in the second half. A 24-5 third quarter and 27-7 fourth quarter showed absolute dominance by the Bearcats. Ballinger opened up the second half on a 16 point run to effectively extinguish any hopes the Eagles had of making a comeback.

Chance Parker missed a double-double by the narrowest of margins with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Xavier Nunez(18 points), Deaundre Manley(15 points), Keynan Gonzales(10 points) and Edgar Nunez(10 points) all had big days scoring for Ballinger. Marcus Toliver and Ty Sensabaugh continued their workmanlike ways battling for rebounds coming up with seven and five respectively.

Ballinger will host Sonora January 23rd and Reagan County January 26th before hitting the road at Wall January 30th in the game that should determine the district champion.