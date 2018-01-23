LadyCats continue district play in dominating fashion

After a 15-0 first quarter against Grape Creek for the LadyCats this game was effectively over as Ballinger cruised along to a 59-13 victory.

After a low scoring game against TLCA, Kinlee Bowman returned to dominating form with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Bryla Perkins had a big game with 7 points and 7 rebounds.

Through the first half of district play, outside of Wall, there hasn’t seemed to be any team that will challenge the LadyCats. Excluding the close loss against Wall Ballinger has outscored their opponents 233-53. This is allowing Ballinger to spread minutes out very well among the team, but the lack of adversity might be a negative factor in the playoffs. Playing a lower seeded team from a more competitive district might not be something the LadyCats are ready for.

Ballinger will host Sonora January 23rd and Reagan County January 26th before hitting the road at Wall January 30th in the game that should determine the district champion.