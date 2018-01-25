Veteran’s Corner 1-24-18

The House passed by voice vote, the “Gold Star Family Support and Installation Access Act” (H.R.3897), sponsored by Rep. Don Bacon (Neb.), that provides installation access for Gold Star families to attend memorial services and unit reunions on military installations. It also extends access to on-base services for surviving spouses who remarry, as long as the dependent children of the deceased service member remain under their guardianship. This bill now goes to the Senate for further consideration. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.