520 Students Compete in TCEA’s Area 15 Robotics Contest

This past Saturday, 520 students from 39 campuses/organizations came together to put their STEM, problem solving, and robotics abilities to the test at the Area 15 Robotics Contest. Teams of fourth to twelfth graders competed in the Arena contest in which they had to solve a prescribed challenge with specific parameters and the Inventions contest in which they developed and presented a robotic solution to a real-world problem. The first and second place teams in the area competition will advance to the state finals which will be held in Central Texas on April 7, 2018 (tentatively). Here are the Area 15 TCEA Robotics Contest winners:

Advanced Arena

1 – SDC Robotics, TCG 4-H

2 – Still Winging It From Last Year, Wall ISD

3 – Team EV3, Brown County 4H

4 – The Last Laci-Bots, May ISD

Advanced Inventions

1 – P.A.M., Brady ISD – Brady High School

2 – KAS Technologies, Wall ISD – Wall High School

3 – SCHLEPPY, Brady ISD – Brady High School

4 – BOWCA, Bangs ISD – Bangs High School

Intermediate Arena

1 – CCA Wreck’em – Cross Classical Academy, Brownwood

2 – The Green Beans, San Angelo ISD, Glenn Middle School

3 – That one Trio – Grape Creek ISD

4 – Early You’re Not You when You’re Hungry, Early ISD – Early Middle School

Intermediate Inventions

1 – Flame Bot, Brady ISD – Brady Middle School

2 – iPOTTY, Brady ISD – Brady Middle School

3 – FIDO, Brady ISD – Brady Middle School

4 – Bob the Builder, Mason ISD

TCEA congratulates all the teams that participated in Area 15 for an incredible job. The students—along with the parents, teachers, and coaches who helped guide them—represented their districts proudly.

Robotics is an incredible avenue for students to work on hands-on, collaborative STEM projects. In both the Area and State contests, students have the opportunity to design, collaborate, plan, redesign, construct, create, assemble, invent, reinvent, write, present, and compete to see who has developed a winning robot. Learn more about TCEA’s area robotics contests: http://www.tcea.org/robotics/contests/

