Bearcats grind out tough wins

Ballinger hosted Sonora after posting two dominating wins the previous week. In a back and forth affair with Sonora, the Bearcats were able to emerge victorious 51-48. Ballinger also defeated Reagan County 65-50.

Against Sonora Chance Parker led Ballinger in scoring with 17 and rebounds with 12 while Xavier Nunez pitched in 11 points. Parker also had 4 blocks in the contest.

Against Reagan County Ballinger survived a extremely slow start to emerge victorious. The Owls outscored Ballinger 21-12 in the first quarter and though Ballinger was able to shrink the margin in the 2nd quarter they still trailed 33-27 at halftime. After making some good halftime adjustments the Bearcats flat out dominated the second half outscoring the Owls 20-8 in the 3rd and 18-9 in the 4th for a 65-50 victory.

Chance Parker and Xavier Nunez nominated scoring for Ballinger with 24 and 15 points. No other Bearcats were able to reach double digits. Chance was able to complete another double-double with 11 rebounds while pitching in 3 blocks.

Ballinger travels to Wall on January 30th to face the Wall Hawks who have given them their only district defeats this season. February 2nd they will host TLCA before traveling to Grape Creek on February 6th.